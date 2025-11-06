Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 1,294,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,985,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.32.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 8.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares in the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 552,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 63.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

