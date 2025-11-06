Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Up 11.7% – Still a Buy?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.46. 1,568,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 654,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Up 5.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Hydrogen Utopia International

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

