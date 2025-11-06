Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 25.7% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.23 and last traded at GBX 1.21. Approximately 196,851,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 109,107,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96.
Wishbone Gold Trading Up 28.1%
The firm has a market cap of £37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.66.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
