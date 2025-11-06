Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.04.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 180,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$9.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.38.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

