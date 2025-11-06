Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 24.70% and a negative net margin of 429.55%.

Solid Power Stock Down 19.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,778,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,871. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Solid Power has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $8.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 69.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 9.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 92,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLDP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solid Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

