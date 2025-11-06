Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.51 EPS

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Gulfport Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GPOR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.40. The company had a trading volume of 81,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,735. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $151.32 and a one year high of $210.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulfport Energy

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $735,692.16. This trade represents a 12.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gulfport Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 483.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 42.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

