Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$97.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Stella-Jones from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$91.33.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Shares of SJ stock traded down C$0.60 on Thursday, reaching C$82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.10. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$62.26 and a 12 month high of C$84.87.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

