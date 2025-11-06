Citizens Jmp Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.68.

Duolingo Stock Down 26.6%

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $69.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,279,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,166. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 73,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,018,101 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $946,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 39.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

