Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 6th (ACAD, ACHC, ACVA, ADNT, AES, AFG, AGL, ALIT, AMPL, ANDE)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 6th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $29.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Array Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:AD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $22.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ActiveOps (LON:AOM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 280 to GBX 355. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $32.00 to $25.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $745.00 to $800.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $693.00 to $705.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $700.00 to $750.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $640.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $810.00 to $840.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $67.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $861.00 to $702.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $200.00 to $202.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $61.00 to $64.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $8.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $5.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $117.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $100.00 to $92.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $1.75 to $1.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $395.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $340.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $336.00 to $344.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $315.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $316.00 to $241.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $238.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $330.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $255.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $270.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $239.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $280.00 to $260.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Corporation from $325.00 to $305.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $4.75. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $184.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $62.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $44.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $5.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $50.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $230.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $155.00 to $153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $135.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $77.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $70.00 to $85.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $28.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Figma (NYSE:FIG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $93.00 to $86.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $88.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $86.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $4.25 to $4.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $51.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by President Capital from $258.00 to $323.00. President Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $233.00 to $333.00. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $88.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $150.00 to $158.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $121.00 to $135.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $145.00 to $172.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $130.00 to $155.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $168.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.50 to $3.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $36.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,500. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $700.00 to $550.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $590.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $640.00 to $515.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $700.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $750.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $685.00 to $600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $465.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $775.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $700.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $184.00 to $203.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.25 to $16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $151.00 to $155.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $116.00 to $135.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $105.00 to $120.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $119.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $164.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $35.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.50 to $26.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $40.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $18.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $206.00 to $231.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $576.00 to $540.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $181.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $930.00 to $1,100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 600 to GBX 625. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 696 to GBX 725. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $21.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $362.00 to $358.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $873.00 to $927.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $920.00 to $980.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $857.00 to $916.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $400.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $32.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $95.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 406 to GBX 412. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $170.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $620.00 to $610.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $5.75 to $5.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $39.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $64.00 to $61.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $131.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $174.00 to $145.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $179.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $41.00 to $44.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $164.00 to $165.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $258.00 to $200.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $180.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $210.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $91.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $87.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $73.00 to $77.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $200.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $97.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $200.00 to $215.00. Bank of America Corporation currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $185.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $31.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $102.00 to $86.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $96.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $72.00 to $73.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $77.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $25.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $18.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SES AI (NYSE:SES) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $375.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $260.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $61.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $8.70 to $9.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $17.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $98.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $142.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $105.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $453.00 to $445.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $86.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $3.50 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $23.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $35.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $580.00 to $600.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $69.00 to $70.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $425.00 to $390.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $111.00 to $101.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $88.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $24.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

