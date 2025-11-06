UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 3,151,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,715. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $196.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 23,771 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $95,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 202.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

