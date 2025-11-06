Insider Buying: Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases 21,175 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn bought 21,175 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, for a total transaction of £20,116.25.

Ecora Resources Stock Up 0.3%

ECOR traded up GBX 0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 95.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,250. The company has a market cap of £236.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Ecora Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 48 and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 150 to GBX 155 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 137.50.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.