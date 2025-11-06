Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 10,557 shares.The stock last traded at $40.2450 and had previously closed at $42.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYAX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Nayax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Nayax Trading Down 6.6%

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Nayax had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $95.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million. Nayax has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Nayax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nayax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 663,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Nayax by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 416,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nayax by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.