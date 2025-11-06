Analyzing Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) & IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMV and Virpax Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $330,000.00 0.00 -$37.99 million ($4.59) N/A Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$15.19 million ($123.25) 0.00

Virpax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMV. Virpax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV N/A N/A N/A Virpax Pharmaceuticals N/A -1,554.34% -338.29%

Volatility and Risk

IMV has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of IMV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About IMV

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain. The company's preclinical stage product candidates also comprise AnQlar, an anti-viral barrier to prevent or reduce the risk or the intensity of viral infections in humans, including influenza and SARS-CoV-2; and NobrXiol, an investigational formulation to be delivered via the nasal route to enhance cannabidiol transport to the brain. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

