Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

PTRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pattern Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pattern Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pattern Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pattern Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Get Pattern Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pattern Group

Pattern Group Price Performance

Shares of PTRN stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 679,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,185. Pattern Group has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $639.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.78 million. Pattern Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Gay sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $16,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,764.50. This represents a 61.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David K. Wright sold 9,414,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $122,574,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,418,585 shares in the company, valued at $383,029,976.70. The trade was a 24.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pattern Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Pattern Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pattern Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pattern Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.