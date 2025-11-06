Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of CWAN traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 3,632,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.81. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.66 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Clearwater Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 46,962 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $944,875.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,020,739.56. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 132,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,980. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 143,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,283 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 379.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 54.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 446,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 157,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

