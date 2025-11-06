Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $388.36 and last traded at $390.4590, with a volume of 220923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

