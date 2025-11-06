CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

CHS Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,455. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

