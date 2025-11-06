CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
CHS Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of CHSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,455. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.
