Crh Plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,321. CRH has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

