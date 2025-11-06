Crh Plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
CRH has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. CRH has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.
CRH Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,321. CRH has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $121.99. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
