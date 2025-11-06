Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.10 and last traded at C$52.10, with a volume of 37541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.02.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -178.57%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP is a business services and industrials company. It focused on operating businesses that are either low-cost producers and benefit from high barriers to entry. The company’s operating segment includes Business services; Infrastructure services; Industrials and Corporate and others.

