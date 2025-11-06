Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 333,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 125,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Klondike Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
