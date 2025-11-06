Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Stock Price Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 333,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 125,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.