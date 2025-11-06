InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 511,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 127,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

InZinc Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.

