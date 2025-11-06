Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $60.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $834.59. 1,748,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,526. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $851.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.35.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

