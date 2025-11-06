GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, analysts expect GEN Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 39,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. GEN Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GENK shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GENK

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENK. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 1,376,466.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.