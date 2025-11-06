Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.60%. Willdan Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Willdan Group Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded down $8.84 on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 452,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cynthia Downes sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $302,355.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,911.87. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,838. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,439 shares of company stock valued at $44,925,389. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 238.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

