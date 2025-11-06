BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.0 million-$701.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $700.2 million. BlackLine also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.580-0.610 EPS.

BL traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,797. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 13.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised BlackLine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $35,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,534.90. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,394 shares of company stock valued at $186,026. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

