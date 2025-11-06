Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.84 and last traded at $87.29, with a volume of 112765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interparfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.60.

Interparfums Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Interparfums’s payout ratio is 64.13%.

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $3,897,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 29.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

