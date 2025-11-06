X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10, Zacks reports. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 311.15% and a negative return on equity of 375.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 517,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Adam R. Craig acquired 86,206 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 376,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,652.30. This represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of X4 Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.50 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

