Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.7 million-$307.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.9 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.790-1.820 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Progyny by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in shares of Progyny by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Progyny by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

