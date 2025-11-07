Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 504,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,757. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $337.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $95.00 price target on Walker & Dunlop and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

