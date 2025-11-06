Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.3% After Earnings Miss

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $179.53 and last traded at $184.97. Approximately 6,512,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,467,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.39.
The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra
Insider Transactions at Vistra
In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,354.10. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Trading Down 2.3%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average of $183.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Cisco’s Turning Point? The Market’s Most Overlooked AI Play
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Upwork’s Stock Soars on Q3 Blowout and a New AI Blueprint
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The Metals Market Is Heating Up—4 Stocks Poised to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.