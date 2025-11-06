Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.3% After Earnings Miss

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $179.53 and last traded at $184.97. Approximately 6,512,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,467,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.39.

The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,853,964.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,967 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,354.10. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 723,910 shares of company stock worth $148,086,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a 200 day moving average of $183.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

