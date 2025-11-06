Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.790-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Progyny also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

PGNY stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. 1,889,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Progyny has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.22). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Progyny has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.820 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 432.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 196,856 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 375.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 137,928 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

