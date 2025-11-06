Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Pharming Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pharming Group Stock Up 11.5%

Pharming Group stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08 and a beta of 0.03. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.