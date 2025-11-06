RS Group (LON:RS1) Posts Earnings Results

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RS Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

RS Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of LON:RS1 traded up GBX 21.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 573.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,340. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 563.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 563.23. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 476.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS1 shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 700 to GBX 670 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 716.67.

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 technical and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers.

