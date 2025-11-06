NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $186.38 and last traded at $188.08. 220,077,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 226,128,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.21.

Specifically, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $4,166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,637,089.80. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.