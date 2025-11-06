Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 10.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.84. 22,766,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 26,730,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Specifically, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTS shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 220.85% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after purchasing an additional 123,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,857 shares during the period. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.