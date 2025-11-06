Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee PowerCats had a negative net margin of 96.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

Twin Vee PowerCats Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 327,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Twin Vee PowerCats to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.