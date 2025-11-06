Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.00 and last traded at $126.6290, with a volume of 106828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nice from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Get Nice alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nice

Nice Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nice by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Nice by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Nice by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nice by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.