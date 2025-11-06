CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
CHS Trading Up 0.3%
CHSCL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 19,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $26.42.
