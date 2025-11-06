CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

CHS Trading Up 0.3%

CHSCL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.57. 19,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

