nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sean Desmond Sells 10,006 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $258,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,988.57. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
nCino Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,683. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
