nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) CEO Sean Desmond Sells 10,006 Shares

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $258,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,965,988.57. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

nCino Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,683. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in nCino by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,868 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,446 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,190,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,442,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,183,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

