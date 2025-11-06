Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Deluxe updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.60 EPS.

Deluxe Trading Up 14.1%

DLX stock traded up $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $20.76. 941,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,548. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

