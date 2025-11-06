Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.59 and last traded at C$14.98, with a volume of 53484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.79.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.97.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services.

