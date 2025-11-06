Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,475 Shares

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $208,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,721.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, October 6th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $199,930.50.

On Friday, September 5th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $206,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.65, for a total transaction of $197,133.75.

ZM stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,216. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.74.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

