Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Insider Charles Royce Sells 200,000 Shares

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,430.02. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE RMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Get Royce Otc Micro alerts:

Royce Otc Micro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Royce Otc Micro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Otc Micro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 114,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 963,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 671,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 78,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.