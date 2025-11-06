Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) Insider Charles Royce Sells 200,000 Shares

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,430.02. The trade was a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Royce Otc Micro Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE RMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 155,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. Royce Otc Micro has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.88.
Royce Otc Micro Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th.
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
