Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 6th (AHCO, ANIK, BEI.UN, CCO, CJT, CLOV, CVRX, DIR.UN, DOCN, DUOL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 6th:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.10 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $270.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price increased by Janney Montgomery Scott from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $136.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) had its target price trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$137.00 to C$142.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$178.00 to C$168.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$226.00 to C$208.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$265.00 to C$245.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$232.00 to C$226.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$167.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$317.00 to C$320.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$315.00 to C$320.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$324.00 to C$304.00.

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target raised by Janney Montgomery Scott from $17.00 to $20.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $97.00 to $91.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$123.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$93.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$335.00.

