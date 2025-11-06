Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 6th (AHCO, ANIK, BEI.UN, CCO, CJT, CLOV, CVRX, DIR.UN, DOCN, DUOL)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 6th:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.10 to $3.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $270.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its target price increased by Janney Montgomery Scott from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $136.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $19.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) had its target price trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$137.00 to C$142.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price cut by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$178.00 to C$168.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$226.00 to C$208.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$265.00 to C$245.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$232.00 to C$226.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$151.00 to C$167.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$317.00 to C$320.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$315.00 to C$320.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$324.00 to C$304.00.

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its price target raised by Janney Montgomery Scott from $17.00 to $20.00. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $97.00 to $91.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Propel (TSE:PRL) had its price target trimmed by Ventum Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$123.00.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$94.00 to C$93.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$101.00 to C$99.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$335.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.