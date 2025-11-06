Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,534 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2025

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $152,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,979,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,471.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42.
  • On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,268.11.
  • On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $103,368.56.
  • On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $85,250.30.
  • On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $134,248.40.
  • On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,512.00.
  • On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $212,160.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.
  • On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,986.20.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 111,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.