Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,534 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,534 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $152,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,979,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,575,471.30. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,666 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $64,422.42.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,643 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $125,268.11.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,557 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $103,368.56.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,465 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $85,250.30.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,735 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $134,248.40.

On Tuesday, October 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $208,512.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 19,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $212,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,986.20.

EverCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 111,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,496. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price objective on EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

