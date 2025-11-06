Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Insider Sells $106,327.52 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 8,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $106,327.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 690,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,425.54. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

RGT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.51. 22,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 246,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

