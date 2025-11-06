Jeffrey Richart Geygan Buys 8,935 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,653.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,791,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,524.12. This represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 24th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 6,720 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $12,230.40.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 8,775 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $15,619.50.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 14,562 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $24,027.30.

On Monday, October 20th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 13,753 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $22,142.33.

On Friday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 61,670 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $98,055.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 5.3%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 30,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,357. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 15.77%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

