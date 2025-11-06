Calix (NYSE:CALX) Director Carl Russo Sells 420,000 Shares

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) Director Carl Russo sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $26,917,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,694,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,580,508.92. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CALX stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 508,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,673. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Calix had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $265.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Calix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Calix by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after buying an additional 220,491 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Calix by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Calix from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $85.00 price target on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

