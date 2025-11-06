Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,821,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 755% from the previous session’s volume of 329,826 shares.The stock last traded at $2.58 and had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.0192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 105.0%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

