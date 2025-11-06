Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.620-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Gen Digital also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.510-2.56 EPS.
Gen Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 6,503,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.
Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,473,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Gen Digital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,990,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Gen Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,612,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,399,000 after buying an additional 346,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 117,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
About Gen Digital
Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.
